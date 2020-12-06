Advertisement

Family Pharmacy prepares for Covid-19 vaccine

Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy received the news Friday that they qualified to administer the...
Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy received the news Friday that they qualified to administer the vaccine.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy was notified by their wholesaler Friday that they met the CDC requirements and qualified among other pharmacies to administer the vaccine.

The pharmacy has had their lobby closed since April due to the pandemic, but they have been administering flu shots in their parking lot.

Master of Operations, Marty Humphreys said they plan to administer the Covid-19 vaccine the same way. He said they were told the vaccines could be ready anywhere between April and June. They would administer the first vaccine and contact the patient when it’s time for the second.

“We’ve planned and we did an initial planning when we first set up to be able to administer it,” he says. “That’s why we have nurses on staff and we feel like that they could be lined up out the door,” Humphreys said.

In addition to nurses, their pharmacists are eligible to give the vaccine. Humphreys said they plan to administer the vaccine on an appointment-based model, but if they don’t have an appointment, a pharmacist can assist them.

He says the 90-percent efficacy rate of the vaccine is reassuring. “That gives me hope,” Humphreys said. “That’s what we need at this time is some hope.”

