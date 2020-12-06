First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for Sunday ahead of the first flakes of the season

(WHSV) - Chilly weather continues into Sunday. Another system will impact part of our area at the start of the work week with some spotty snow showers.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny throughout the day and staying cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Another cold evening with clouds increasing and temperatures in the 30s. Mainly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 20s. A few snow showers will move into the area after midnight. It looks like right now at most a dusting of snow. Because of the cold temperatures at the most, a few spots may pick up 1″. This is because snow can accumulate more the colder the temperature is. Moisture is going to be limited though.

Chance of snow overnight Sunday into Monday (WHSV)

MONDAY: Starting out with a few snow showers for some mainly before 7/8am. Slick roads are possible. It doesn’t take much with cold temperatures to lead to some slick spots, especially on any untreated roads. Becoming partly cloudy into the afternoon. Any snow will not last long. A cold day with highs around 40.

A cold evening. Staying partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. A chilly day with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy at times with winds sustained out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy for the day and staying chilly with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Not as cold, but still cool with morning temperatures in the 30s. Warmer and pleasant with plenty of sunshine. A beautiful winter day with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures drop into the 30s overnight.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with temperatures rising into the 50s throughout the afternoon. A nice December day. Overnight lows in the 30s.

