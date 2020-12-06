King’s Dominion opening for the first time since the pandemic with ‘Taste of the Season’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - King’s Dominion is set to re-open for the first time in December of 2020 with their ‘Taste of the Season.’ It’s a limited capacity holiday-experience, focused on different treats throughout the park along with re-opening some of their rides.

“We are so beyond excited to be opening back up, it’s something that we’ve waited for all year long - and we are determined that everyone have a safe fun time,” said Maggie Sellers, Communication Manager with King’s Dominion.

In order to go, guests will have to buy a reservation online and complete a health screen. Once inside - guests must wear a mask at all times, and are expected to follow all social distance guidelines.

“It’s something we’ve been preparing for awhile now,” said Sellers. “You’ll have to fill out a questionnaire just making sure you haven’t had any symptoms before entering the park, and then take a temperature check which should be easy.”

Of course, the main focus will be the food. There are 25 different food options, and 12 drink options available inside - and adults will have the choice to keep their drinks either ‘naughty’ or ‘nice.’

“Only adults over 21 can enjoy this though as it has alcohol in it, but truly there is something for everyone and almost everything has a ‘nice’ option for the kids to have,” said Sellers.

King’s Dominion said private members were offered the chance to buy tickets first, but now those tickets are available to everyone should supplies last. To reserve your own ticket click HERE.

