Local college football roundup: Saturday, Dec. 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college football roundup from Saturday, December 5.

UVA earns first-ever win over Boston College

The University of Virginia football team defeated Boston College, 43-32, Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. It marks UVA’s first victory over Boston College in program history. UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 287 yards, rushed for 130 yards, and accounted for two total touchdowns in the victory. Keytaon Thompson rushed for 86 yards and two TDs for the Cavaliers.

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel threw for 520 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in the loss while filling in for injured starter Phil Jurkovec.

No. 9 Iowa State dominates West Virginia

No. 9 Iowa State rushed for 236 yards in a dominating 42-6 victory over West Virginia in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones built a 35-0 lead en route to a victory that clinches a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game for Iowa State. ISU quarterback Brock Purdy accounted for four total touchdowns in the contest.

West Virginia drops to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in Big 12 play.

