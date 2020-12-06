Local “Santa” buys toys to distribute to his community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One man from Penn Laird takes “the season of giving” to heart. He buys toys and bikes to distribute to kids in need in the Harrisonburg community.

Adam Armstrong has been buying gifts to hand out to kids for the last eight years, spending thousands of dollars. This year he spent about $15,000 worth of toys.

His first stop was Harris Gardens apartments where he used to live. “I’ve been there, I know what it’s like to have nothing,” he said.

Armstrong said it’s a blessing to give back, especially during this year when more people have been struggling financially.

“I felt this year, more than ever, you know people are so discouraged, people are so scared, people are so broken,” he said. “People are in worse financial situations financially than they have been in a long time, and you know God just laid it on my heart to make sure we did it this year and even did more.”

He said they were making other stops for toy distributions at Kelly Street, Norwood and Hawkins, and Country Club Court.

“No kid should go without Christmas, so it’s my contribution,” Armstrong said.

