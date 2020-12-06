Advertisement

Local “Santa” buys toys to distribute to his community

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One man from Penn Laird takes “the season of giving” to heart. He buys toys and bikes to distribute to kids in need in the Harrisonburg community.

Adam Armstrong has been buying gifts to hand out to kids for the last eight years, spending thousands of dollars. This year he spent about $15,000 worth of toys.

His first stop was Harris Gardens apartments where he used to live. “I’ve been there, I know what it’s like to have nothing,” he said.

Armstrong said it’s a blessing to give back, especially during this year when more people have been struggling financially.

“I felt this year, more than ever, you know people are so discouraged, people are so scared, people are so broken,” he said. “People are in worse financial situations financially than they have been in a long time, and you know God just laid it on my heart to make sure we did it this year and even did more.”

He said they were making other stops for toy distributions at Kelly Street, Norwood and Hawkins, and Country Club Court.

“No kid should go without Christmas, so it’s my contribution,” Armstrong said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Halterman, 25, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Kaitlyn Halterman
Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.
Dusty is found Saturday morning
Sheriff’s office says boy accidentally brings gun to school
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 5, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,793 on Saturday
A 2017 photo of Robert James Mumaw of Edinburg, Va.
Sheriff’s office: Man wanted on felony charges of strangulation, abduction

Latest News

Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy received the news Friday that they qualified to administer the...
Family Pharmacy prepares for Covid-19 vaccine
Adam Armstrong gives out gifts to neighborhoods in Harrisonburg
Penn Laird man continues toy distribution tradition
Vaccine distribution
Local family pharmacy to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Dusty and Will Lyle are reunited
Dusty is found Saturday morning