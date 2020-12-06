Advertisement

Sheriff can’t serve on commission on Virginia Beach shooting

Municipal building where a gunman opened fire in May, killing 12 people
Municipal building where a gunman opened fire in May, killing 12 people | RIevse/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 3.0/MGN(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A sheriff in Virginia can’t serve on a state commission to investigate the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle can’t serve on the panel because he is an elected official, who is ineligible. The newspaper reported last week that Stolle had been appointed at his request by the Senate Rules Committee.

Susan Clarke Schaar, the Senate clerk, says the error occurred as a result of an oversight by her staff, which had a long list of appointments to get through and did not notice that the legislation excluded the appointment of elected officials.

