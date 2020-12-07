ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, officials with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office released an update on Karen Koogler’s missing person investigation.

Karen Koogler, 56, from Staunton, Va., was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 6, investigators were notified about a motor vehicle accident on Blue Ridge Parkway around milepost 24-25 in Nelson County involving a vehicle registered to Koogler.

Officials say investigators arrived at the scene and were able to locate Koogler’s vehicle over an embankment off of the parkway. The press release says the accident “appeared to have occurred some time ago by evidence located at the scene.”

According to the press release, a dead body was also discovered at the scene, but at this time, officials cannot identify it or confirm its identity.

“We cannot confirm the identity of the person found at the scene of the crash, and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report. In all likelihood, the search for Karen Koogler is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in the release.

Officials say that foul play is not suspected. No further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to Koogler’s disappearance is asked to contact Investigator Reid with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

