After the “Click it or Ticket” campaign, VSP find drivers still aren’t buckling up

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign ended, the Virginia State Police (VSP) found drivers still aren’t wearing seatbelts.

The “Click it or Ticket” campaign is an annual reminder and enforcement to make sure you buckle up while in the car, because it saves lives.

The campaign ran from November 16 through 29.

Even though there were reminders to drive safely, the Virginia State Police reported 10 people lost their lives in eight traffic crashes from November 25 to November 29.

Some of those crashes happened in Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.

During the Click it or Ticket campaign, VSP participated in Operation C.A.R.E. - Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. VSP reported 498 drivers were cited for failing to buckle themselves or juveniles.

Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police says it’s frustrating from the public safety side to see drivers continue to not practice safe driving. She added it is alarming to have almost 500 citations in 5 days when buckling up is one of the easiest ways to stay safe.

Geller said it is also crucial to remember to drive safely during this challenging year.

“2020 has had a whole load of different issues going on, and of course, you know, we’re constantly talking about safety. Folks protecting themselves and their neighbors in relation to COVID. And yet, that safety message also conveys to when you’re in a vehicle to simply buckle up,” Geller said.

Geller said in remembering to buckle up, parents can instill the safe habit in their children.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the county had two cases of drivers not wearing a seatbelt during this period of time and will continue promoting highway safety during the holiday season.

