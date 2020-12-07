Byington: Dukes won’t schedule game before Dec. 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has paused team activities and the Dukes won’t play a game until December 19, at the earliest.

During his weekly press conference Monday morning, JMU head coach Mark Byington said the Dukes will not try to pick up a game before their next scheduled matchup at East Carolina on Saturday, December 19. Following a positive COVID-19 test within the program, JMU has paused all team activities until at least Monday, December 14. The pause of activities has led to the cancellation of multiple games on JMU’s schedule but Byington says the Dukes won’t be able to add any contests before Dec. 19 due to upcoming final exams.

“We possibly could have one after Christmas now before Towson (CAA opener),” said Byington. “We could even add non-conference games in league play. I’ve talked with the coaches at Old Dominion and George Mason that we might have cancellations in our league in January and February and try and put something together during that time.”

Individual workouts could resume for the Dukes as early as Wednesday (Dec. 9) depending on the results of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. JMU has played three games this season, all at home, posting wins over Limestone University and Radford as well as a loss to Norfolk State.

