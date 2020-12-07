Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Council to vote on adding stop sign cameras to school buses

By John Hood
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will take the first vote on a new ordinance aimed at making sure students make it to and from the school bus safely.

The new ordinance would allow the city to install a monitoring system on school buses that capture license plate images and associated information of unlawful passing of a stopped school bus

“It’s always an issue. Sadly, for some reason, people will stop passed school buses in either direction,” Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s city spokesperson, said. “Try as we might, it’s difficult for us to have police at all locations at all times.”

In 2017, the Harrisonburg Department of Transportation conducted a study that found in just one week, more than 230 vehicles illegally passes a school bus while its stop sign was out.

The ordinance would need to be voted on twice before it would be approved in January of 2021.

“The camera would record the license plate number and then it would allow us to issue people a ticket,” Parks said.

The cost of the ticket would be $250, but the expense the city would see for the program would be close to nothing. Parks said the city is looking to partner with a company who would be paid a portion of the fines for its use of cameras.

City documents state this would avoid any upfront costs for installation or future costs for maintenance of the system for the city.

Tuesday night’s city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be watched here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.
Dusty is found Saturday morning
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 6, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,880 on Sunday
Adam Armstrong spent close to $15,000 this year.
Local “Santa” buys toys to distribute to his community
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference (12/7/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference (12/7/20)
First day of high school basketball practice at East Rock
First day of high school basketball practice at East Rock
Dukes won't schedule a game before Dec. 19
Dukes won't schedule a game before Dec. 19
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
Harrisonburg City Council to vote on adding stop sign cameras to school buses
Harrisonburg City Council to vote on adding stop sign cameras to school buses