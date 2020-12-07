Harrisonburg City Council to vote on adding stop sign cameras to school buses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will take the first vote on a new ordinance aimed at making sure students make it to and from the school bus safely.

The new ordinance would allow the city to install a monitoring system on school buses that capture license plate images and associated information of unlawful passing of a stopped school bus

“It’s always an issue. Sadly, for some reason, people will stop passed school buses in either direction,” Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s city spokesperson, said. “Try as we might, it’s difficult for us to have police at all locations at all times.”

In 2017, the Harrisonburg Department of Transportation conducted a study that found in just one week, more than 230 vehicles illegally passes a school bus while its stop sign was out.

The ordinance would need to be voted on twice before it would be approved in January of 2021.

“The camera would record the license plate number and then it would allow us to issue people a ticket,” Parks said.

The cost of the ticket would be $250, but the expense the city would see for the program would be close to nothing. Parks said the city is looking to partner with a company who would be paid a portion of the fines for its use of cameras.

City documents state this would avoid any upfront costs for installation or future costs for maintenance of the system for the city.

Tuesday night’s city council meeting starts at 7 p.m. and can be watched here.

