DISH Network to pay $210 million for telemarketing violations

(KXII)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — The Department of Justice announced Monday DISH Network LLC (DISH) will pay $126 million in civil penalties to the U.S. for placing millions of telemarketing calls in violation of the Federal Trade Commission’s Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR).

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, this settlement represents the largest civil penalty ever paid to resolve telemarketing violations under the act and exceeds the total penalties paid to the government by all prior violators of the TSR.

DISH will also pay a combined $84 million to four states for violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, totaling a settlement of $210 million.

According to the release, the case went to trial in 2016 when the U.S. and the states of California, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio alleged that DISH made “millions of unlawful telemarketing calls to consumers and was responsible for millions more made by retailers that marketed DISH products and services.”

To read the full press release, click here.

