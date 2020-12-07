Advertisement

Elkton man continues donating Christmas tree proceeds to a St. Jude

In 2018, John Zirkle donated over $5,000 to St. Jude Children’s Miracle Hospital
Zirkle's Evergreens
Zirkle's Evergreens
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - John Zirkle, of Elkton, has been in the Christmas tree business for about 40 years. For the last three, he’s been donating half of his proceeds from Zirkle’s Evergreens to St. Jude children’s research hospital.

For Zirkle, giving back is his motivation.

“Well, that’s what keeps me going. I was supposed to be on hospice back in September,” Zirkle said.

Zirkle, who is battling cancer himself, said he has always been a donor to St. Jude, and even has them in his will. In May of 2019, Zirkle was able to visit St. Jude and hear ‘tear-jerking’ testimonials from patients.

In 2018, Zirkle donated over $5,000 to St. Jude.

As for the Christmas tree industry, Zirkle said it has its up and downs but he enjoys meeting the community.

“I’ve enjoyed it. I’ll tell ya, you meet so many people. And people, there’s more good people than bad people and they willingly give money,” Zirkle said.

So far this season, the farm has sold a little under 200 trees.

Zirkle said it used to be more like 700, but now the Christmas tree industry is 79% artificial trees.

