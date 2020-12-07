Family members of Middle River Regional Jail inmates express concern

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — WHSV News has received many calls of concern for inmates at the Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County. The facility is attempting to contain an outbreak that has 308 of the 834 inmates infected with COVID-19.

According to a press release, the outbreak at Middle River Regional Jail infected 53 staff members. Facility leadership said they are following CDC guidelines and giving medical attention to any inmate that needs it.

Kristina Harris said her brother is currently in the jail’s custody and has a heart condition that requires medication daily. Harris’ brother tested positive for COVID-19.

“He’s worried that he is going to get a whole lot sicker and by the time they do anything about it, is going to be too late,” Harris said.

Veronica Warner said her husband has diabetes and was transported to MRRJ in October. He also tested positive for the virus.

“Hearing him every day - I talk to him every day on the phone, sometimes twice a day, I can tell each time he calls he’s not feeling any better. He feels worse but he stays on the phone so I can hear his voice,” Warner explained.

John Huffman said his grandson has seven months left at Middle River. Huffman said while his grandson has received his medication for a pre-existing blood disorder, he hasn’t gotten anything for his COVID-19 symptoms.

“He said my breathing is horrible. He said I can’t smell anything. He said I can’t taste anything. They won’t do anything for me dad, he just keeps saying, ‘they won’t do anything for me dad. Just stuck,’” Huffman explained.

Major Eric Young with Middle River Regional Facility said there is medical staff on-site 24/7 and facility-wide testing would happen later this week.

“If an inmate has any type of symptoms, he just lets one of our jail officers know that he is not feeling well or having some type of symptoms. The medical department is notified and we look into that inmate’s medical issue,” Major Young said.

To read the press release from MRRJ on December 4, click here.

