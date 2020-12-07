Franklin community continues Christmas tree tradition

FRANKLIN, WV. (WHSV) - Sites Auto in Franklin, West Virginia puts up a Christmas tree outside their store every year for the community to decorate, a tradition started by a young man.

“We need more kids like Robert around, he was a great kid,” said Sites Auto Manager Angie Hedrick.

Robert McConnell worked up the street At Hartman’s Garage, and brought the first tree to Sites Auto about eight years ago.

“And it was kind of a scraggly like,” said Hedrick, “what you would consider a Charlie Brown Christmas tree, and so he brought it here and we decorated it. The first time we put the tree up, the only decorations that were on it were a spark plug, and an old belt and a piece of bailer’s wire.”

McConnell died in a car crash in 2016. Since then, someone in the community will show up each year with a Christmas tree, keeping the tradition going.

“Big part of the community,” Hedrick said. “If I don’t get this Christmas tree up maybe by the week after thanksgiving every year, i’ll start getting phone calls, facebook messages, ‘where’s the tree, why’s the tree not up?’”

Over the years, the number of ornaments have grown, “and we put them back on every year, there’s ones on here from the hospice, individual people, little homemade ones from the school kids,” Hedrick said.

It brings everyone in this small town a little closer together, all thanks to Robert.

“Everybody in the community knew Robert and loved Robert, yeah. Yeah he was a really, really good guy, really good kid. Yeah. Taken away way too soon,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick said the tree going up this year is more important than ever. “Cause we don’t have a whole lot, a whole lot going on. This is a nice, quiet little small town, where everybody knows you, anybody will do anything for you.”

