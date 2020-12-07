Frederick County deputy involved in crash responding to a call

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night around 8:30.

Both drivers were taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment and observation.

Sgt. S.D. Gregory was driving his county-issued 2019 Ford Explorer heading westbound on Route 50 West near Hayfield Rd. while responding to a report of a missing person at the Cove Campgrounds in Gore, Va.

A 2015 Lexus passenger vehicle, driven by Sherry Johnson of Winchester, attempted to cross from South to North Hayfield Rd. using the provided crossover.

The crossover is controlled by a posted stop sign preventing vehicles from attempting to go from shoulder to shoulder in one movement.

Preliminary investigation shows that Johnson did not stop at that posted sign and pulled out in front of Gregory and was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle.

As a result, the Ford SUV ended up on it’s driver’s side in the main travel lane of Northwestern Pike just West of N. Hayfield Rd.

The Lexus came to a stop further West and off the right shoulder of the roadway.

Sgt. Gregory was unable to get out of the vehicle, due to the vehicle damage and its positioning.

Several motorists, who had stopped after observing the crash, were able to assist Sgt. Gregory and eventually freed him from the vehicle.

Sgt. Gregory was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Mrs. Johnson was also transported to the medical center for examination and evaluation.

The Traffic Division of the sheriff’s office is handling the crash investigation and both vehicles are total losses. At this time, no further details will be released as this remains an open and ongoing investigation. A follow-up informational release will be forth coming once all available evidence is collected, test results returned and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office conferred with regarding the placement of any charges.

