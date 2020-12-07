LIVE at 11:15: Gov. Northam to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, banning use of no-knock search warrants in state

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam is set to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, which is a measure that will ban police from using no-knock search warrants in Virginia.

The bill was passed during the special session after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment by police during a no-knock search.

Governor Northam will be signing the measure at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 7. You can watch the live stream below or on the governor’s Facebook page.

Governor Northam Signs "Breonna's Law" This morning, we are welcoming members of Breonna Taylor's family and Attorney Ben Crump to Virginia as I sign "Breonna's Law," sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Senator Mamie Locke, which prohibits the use of no-knock search warrants in our Commonwealth. Posted by Governor of Virginia on Monday, December 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.