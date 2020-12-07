Advertisement

LIVE at 11:15: Gov. Northam to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, banning use of no-knock search warrants in state

Governor Northam is set to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, which is a measure that will ban police from...
Governor Northam is set to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, which is a measure that will ban police from using no-knock search warrants in Virginia. (Source: Office of the Governor)(Governor Northam's Office)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam is set to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, which is a measure that will ban police from using no-knock search warrants in Virginia.

The bill was passed during the special session after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment by police during a no-knock search.

Governor Northam will be signing the measure at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 7. You can watch the live stream below or on the governor’s Facebook page.

Governor Northam Signs "Breonna's Law"

This morning, we are welcoming members of Breonna Taylor's family and Attorney Ben Crump to Virginia as I sign "Breonna's Law," sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Senator Mamie Locke, which prohibits the use of no-knock search warrants in our Commonwealth.

Posted by Governor of Virginia on Monday, December 7, 2020

