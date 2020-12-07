LIVE at 11:15: Gov. Northam to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, banning use of no-knock search warrants in state
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam is set to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, which is a measure that will ban police from using no-knock search warrants in Virginia.
The bill was passed during the special session after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment by police during a no-knock search.
Governor Northam will be signing the measure at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 7. You can watch the live stream below or on the governor’s Facebook page.
