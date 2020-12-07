Advertisement

Harrisonburg barber battles cancer, returns to work

The Downtown Barber Shop is celebrating after one of their barbers returned to work following...
The Downtown Barber Shop is celebrating after one of their barbers returned to work following cancer treatment.(WHSV)
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — He is a figure that many in the Harrisonburg community know and love. Ed Rodriguez is a barber at the Downtown Barber Shop and has been serving the community for about two years now.

After a long battle with cancer, Ed is back and ready to take on whatever comes next.

It all started back in May when Rodriguez didn’t feel like himself.

“That day I could hardly get through a haircut without feeling exhausted. I knew something was wrong,” said Ed Rodriguez.

The next day, Rodriguez visited UVA and was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was an unusual time with COVID going on and then finding out you had cancer, but my faith and the Lord Jesus Christ kept me through and centered and everything,” said Rodriguez.

With countless treatments at UVA, Rodriguez still managed to make it back to the Friendly City working part-time at the shop so he could continue to serve his community.

“It’s like a homecoming. I started here at the shop back in March of 2019. This is the oldest shop in town so there is a real community family vibe that is here,” said Rodriguez.

A GoFund Me raised nearly $4,000 for Rodriguez to help him through his battle with cancer. For the next three months, Ed will continue his visits at UVA to monitor his progress. He says he is doing much better and is so grateful for his community.

