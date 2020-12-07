HPD: Four arrests made in recent robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department reports multiple arrests were made in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred on Wednesday in the North 38 Complex.
According to a press release from HPD, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, officials responded to the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle in relation to a larceny that had occurred earlier that day. Officials determined through an investigation that the incident was an armed robbery, during which a handgun had been stolen from the victim.
The release says officials with HPD, SWAT Team and detectives apprehended the four suspects involved.
Per the press release, the four individuals were charged with the following:
- Cameron Mock, 19, of Harrisonburg - Charged wih robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing and assault by mob
- Anterion Harris, 18, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery and assault by mob
- Frederick Reed, 19, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery
- Daquan Sims, 20, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery and principle in the second
Officials say the incident appeared to be isolated.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.
