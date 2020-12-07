HPD: Four arrests made in recent robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department reports multiple arrests were made in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred on Wednesday in the North 38 Complex.

According to a press release from HPD, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, officials responded to the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle in relation to a larceny that had occurred earlier that day. Officials determined through an investigation that the incident was an armed robbery, during which a handgun had been stolen from the victim.

The release says officials with HPD, SWAT Team and detectives apprehended the four suspects involved.

From left to right: Daquan Sims, Cameron Mock, Frederick Reed and Anterion Harris (Harrisonburg Police Department/Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Jail)

Per the press release, the four individuals were charged with the following:

Cameron Mock, 19, of Harrisonburg - Charged wih robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing and assault by mob

Anterion Harris, 18, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery and assault by mob

Frederick Reed, 19, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery

Daquan Sims, 20, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery and principle in the second

Officials say the incident appeared to be isolated.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.

