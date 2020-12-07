Advertisement

HPD: Four arrests made in recent robbery

Generic police lights image.
Generic police lights image.(MGN image)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department reports multiple arrests were made in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred on Wednesday in the North 38 Complex.

According to a press release from HPD, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, officials responded to the 1000 block of Woodbury Circle in relation to a larceny that had occurred earlier that day. Officials determined through an investigation that the incident was an armed robbery, during which a handgun had been stolen from the victim.

The release says officials with HPD, SWAT Team and detectives apprehended the four suspects involved.

From left to right: Daquan Sims, Cameron Mock, Frederick Reed and Anterion Harris
From left to right: Daquan Sims, Cameron Mock, Frederick Reed and Anterion Harris(Harrisonburg Police Department/Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Jail)

Per the press release, the four individuals were charged with the following:

  • Cameron Mock, 19, of Harrisonburg - Charged wih robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing and assault by mob
  • Anterion Harris, 18, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery and assault by mob
  • Frederick Reed, 19, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery
  • Daquan Sims, 20, of Harrisonburg - Charged with robbery and principle in the second

Officials say the incident appeared to be isolated.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.

