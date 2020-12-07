International Automotive Components Group to create 47 new jobs in Shenandoah Co.

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that a global automotive components and systems supplier will invest $4.6 million to expand its manufacturing operation in the Town of Strasburg.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the International Automotive Components Group’s (IAC Group) project will create 47 new jobs for the area.

The press release says IAC Group is a supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers. IAC Group operates more than 45 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries and employs more than 18,000 people globally.

