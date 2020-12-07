Advertisement

KFC and Lifetime team up for mini-movie drama

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST
(CNN) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez.

It’s called “A Recipe for Seduction.”

It features Lopez in heavy makeup portraying KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders.

It’s billed as a 15-minute Lifetime original mini-movie, but it’s really just an extended, tongue-in-cheek commercial.

According to KFC, the film includes themes of mystery, suspense, deception and “fowl” play.

“A Recipe for Seduction” premieres at 12 p.m. EST and PST Sunday on Lifetime.

