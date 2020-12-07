McDaniel shines as JMU wins big over George Mason

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team won big over George Mason 89-70 Sunday afternoon.

Freshman guard Peyton McDaniel had a career-high 30 points in the win for the Dukes.

“It felt good,” McDaniel said. “I feel like I have to stay confident, even when my shots aren’t falling, I do the other stuff to help my teammates be successful.”

She shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc to lead the way for James Madison.

“I told you she could play,” Dukes head coach Sean O’Regan said postgame. “That’s the kid that I thought was going to be every game. Hopefully this eases some pressure for her and she can perform like this on a consistent basis.”

Two of the top three scorers on the team so far this season are freshmen (McDaniel and Jamia Hazell).

“It just shows that all the people that Coach O recruits, they just play with a chip on their shoulder and they know they’re here for a reason,” sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson said. “They’re just going to play their game every game and just ball out. "

Next up for James Madison is a home game against George Washington Wednesday 12/9 at 4 p.m.

