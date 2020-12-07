Page County softball looks to build on program’s recent success

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County softball program is looking to build on the program’s success over the last decade.

The Panthers have won three state titles since 2014.

Page County was 22-6 with a 17-3 league record in the 2018 season, finishing first in the Shenandoah region.

They’ll look to continue that winning when they take the field in the spring of 2021.

“The expectations are very clear that athletes when they come out, the dedication for the athletes is there,” Keith Cubbage, the school’s athletic director said. “You don’t just have the success that program has had just by snapping your fingers and showing up ready to play in March.”

VHSL softball teams are allowed to begin practicing April 12.

