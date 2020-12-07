Advertisement

Page County softball looks to build on program’s recent success

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County softball program is looking to build on the program’s success over the last decade.

The Panthers have won three state titles since 2014.

Page County was 22-6 with a 17-3 league record in the 2018 season, finishing first in the Shenandoah region.

They’ll look to continue that winning when they take the field in the spring of 2021.

“The expectations are very clear that athletes when they come out, the dedication for the athletes is there,” Keith Cubbage, the school’s athletic director said. “You don’t just have the success that program has had just by snapping your fingers and showing up ready to play in March.”

VHSL softball teams are allowed to begin practicing April 12.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.
Dusty is found Saturday morning
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 5, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,793 on Saturday
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 6, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,880 on Sunday
Sheriff’s office says boy accidentally brings gun to school

Latest News

Peyton McDaniel leads JMU to a big win over George Mason.
McDaniel shines as JMU wins big over George Mason
Local college football roundup from Saturday, December 5.
Local college football roundup: Saturday, Dec. 5
Page County’s Williams ranks among state’s best baseball players
Page County’s Williams ranks among state’s best baseball players
The No. 15 University of Virginia men’s basketball team defeated Kent State, 71-64, in overtime...
No. 15 UVA survives scare from Kent State