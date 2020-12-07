Advertisement

Pendleton County mail carrier charged with attempted absentee ballot application fraud case continued

Baskets of absentee ballots in a county clerk's office about to be sent to West Virginians(WHSV)
Baskets of absentee ballots in a county clerk's office about to be sent to West Virginians(WHSV)(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - A Pendleton County mail carrier who pleaded guilty back in June to tampering with mail-in absentee ballots case will continue into next year.

Last week, 47-year-old Thomas Cooper of Dry Fork was expected to hear his sentencing, but a U.S district judge continued his case until further notice after Cooper received new and/or supplemental counsel.

The criminal complaint against Cooper alleges that the Pendleton County clerk received eight “2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request” forms to the Pendleton County Courthouse in April that appeared to have had the voters’ party-ballot requests altered.

Cooper is charged with an attempt to defund the residents of West Virginia of a fair election and injury to the mail. According to his charges, he could serve a maximum total of eight years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.
Dusty is found Saturday morning
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 6, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,880 on Sunday
Adam Armstrong spent close to $15,000 this year.
Local “Santa” buys toys to distribute to his community
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference (12/7/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball head coach Mark Byington press conference (12/7/20)
First day of high school basketball practice at East Rock
First day of high school basketball practice at East Rock
Dukes won't schedule a game before Dec. 19
Dukes won't schedule a game before Dec. 19
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
Harrisonburg City Council to vote on adding stop sign cameras to school buses
Harrisonburg City Council to vote on adding stop sign cameras to school buses