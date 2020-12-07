Pendleton County mail carrier charged with attempted absentee ballot application fraud case continued

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - A Pendleton County mail carrier who pleaded guilty back in June to tampering with mail-in absentee ballots case will continue into next year.

Last week, 47-year-old Thomas Cooper of Dry Fork was expected to hear his sentencing, but a U.S district judge continued his case until further notice after Cooper received new and/or supplemental counsel.

The criminal complaint against Cooper alleges that the Pendleton County clerk received eight “2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request” forms to the Pendleton County Courthouse in April that appeared to have had the voters’ party-ballot requests altered.

Cooper is charged with an attempt to defund the residents of West Virginia of a fair election and injury to the mail. According to his charges, he could serve a maximum total of eight years in prison.

