Pendleton County Schools to begin remote instruction Tuesday

FRANKLIN, W. Va. (WHSV) — Pendleton County Schools announced Monday its schools will be closed beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and will begin remote instruction.

According to a press release from the school division, the plan is to return to in-school instruction on Dec. 14.

This decision is based on the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Pendleton County, contract tracing and a lack of staff, the release says.

The school division says further guidance will be coming from school officials.

Pendleton County Schools says they are working under the guidance of Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Department of Education and local health officials.

