Advertisement

Pendleton County Schools to begin remote instruction Tuesday

School bus
School bus(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, W. Va. (WHSV) — Pendleton County Schools announced Monday its schools will be closed beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and will begin remote instruction.

According to a press release from the school division, the plan is to return to in-school instruction on Dec. 14.

This decision is based on the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Pendleton County, contract tracing and a lack of staff, the release says.

The school division says further guidance will be coming from school officials.

Pendleton County Schools says they are working under the guidance of Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Department of Education and local health officials.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.
Dusty is found Saturday morning
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 6, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,880 on Sunday
Adam Armstrong spent close to $15,000 this year.
Local “Santa” buys toys to distribute to his community
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements

Latest News

The class of 2020 graduated this spring with a little less than 263 graduates.
Page County Public Schools to move to full remote learning for two weeks
Virginia Republican lawmakers are crying foul over a deal reached this week on the state's...
New Virginia laws seek to close ‘school-to-prison pipeline’
Assistant Principal John Taylor in front of Storm Chaser 1.
Staunton High School uses Storm Chaser 1 to bring resources to students learning virtually
Websites and online sessions offer a way to connect virtually.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources