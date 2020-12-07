Salvation Army brings Santa to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army is still collecting donations for their Red Kettle Campaign, and this year they have had to get more creative because of the pandemic. This weekend, Santa decided to help out.

The owner of Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro came up with the idea. Families could drive up in their cars to see the lights, wave to Santa and kids were able to drop off letters for him.

The Salvation Army members were also there waving and ringing bells. Lt. Rachel Pruitt says this event means a lot to her, especially since there are more people in need this year.

“Since we’ve started there’s been a line at the entrance for people coming just to support the Salvation Army but also to see Santa, and it’s just a great, heartwarming experience for the community to come together in a time like this,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said she hopes next year they can host another event like this, but the kids will be able to interact more with Santa Claus, and they can have a cookie decorating station.

