Sen. Manchin announces $362 million to expand broadband access across W. Va.

(WDBJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Sen. Joe Manchin announced $362,066,660 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction on Monday to expand broadband access at almost 120,000 locations across the Mountain State over the next 10 years.

According to a press release from Manchin’s office, the funding will be used to connect unserved areas across the state, help students complete schoolwork, provide seniors and Veterans with access to telehealth services and help small businesses thrive.

“While this is great news, we still have more to do to help all West Virginians get reliable, affordable broadband access,” Manchin said in the release. “We must work to hold the nine providers who won bids accountable for the contractual promises they are making, especially those who have had a mixed record of success in West Virginia. We must guarantee that future federal funding is distributed using updated broadband coverage maps to ensure that areas in West Virginia that were excluded from this round get their fair share in the next auction.”

