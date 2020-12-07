Sunshine Balloon Project kicks off at ReadyKids in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Celebrating the resilience of kids in Charlottesville is the mission of the Sunshine Balloon Project.

By donating any amount to ReadyKids, you will receive an encouraging sign and a balloon to hang on your mailbox or in front of your home.

The goal is to cover the community with yellow balloons and positive messages to symbolize kids bouncing back from the challenges they may be facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just wanted to bring a little bit of sunshine to the world. It was something cheerful, something celebratory. We just feel like kids have been doing amazing things in spite of it all,” ReadyKids Senior Philanthropy Officer Emily Harpster said.

You can also pickup a sunshine kit at Alakazam Toys and Gifts, Shenanigans, Whimsies, Telegraph Art & Comics, and The Pie Chest.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.