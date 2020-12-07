Advertisement

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signs “Breonna’s Law”

The law prohibits no-knock warrants in Virginia.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed “Breonna’s Law” Monday, which prohibits “no-knock warrants.”

The proposed legislation came after the death of Breonna Taylor back in March. Breonna was an EMT who was fatally shot in her Kentucky home by police.

“No knock warrants is definitely detrimental and destructive to black lives,” says Breonna’s aunt Bianca Austin, who attended the event. “We, Breonna Taylor’s family, we are so grateful and honored for these gestures and these laws.”

Under the new law, search warrants can only be served during daylight hours, unless law enforcement can show a judge or magistrate a reason to serve a warrant at night.

“Justice for Breonna Taylor is making sure that these officers are fired, arrested, charged and convicted for their unlawful entry to her home on March 13,” says Austin.

Governor Ralph Northam says he listened when people said her death was wrong.

“We’re taking a step forward to making sure other families don’t suffer the same loss as your family,” says Northam. ”This new law bans the use of no-knock search warrants. Virginia becomes the first state to take this action since Breonna’s death in March.”

A historic day in the commonwealth, however, “today is not a cause for celebration. Today is a somber occasion,” says Northam. “I want to acknowledge Bianca Austin and Tahasha Holloway, they have joined us here today from their home in Kentucky.”

Virginia is now only the third state in the nation to ban no-knock warrants. The law will go into effect on March 1.

