VSP investigates two-vehicle crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that happened on Sunday.

The crash occurred at 4:10 p.m. along Route 253 (Port Republic Road), about 300 feet west of Route 671.

Officials say a 2013 Kia Soul was traveling east on Route 253 when it crossed a centerline and collided with a westbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The Kia continued off the left side of the road, down an embankment and overturned.

According to VSP, the impact caused the Toyota to run off of the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and collide with a tree.

VSP says the driver of the Kia, a 30-year-old man from Grottoes, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 34-year-old man from Keezletown, and his adult passenger were not injured in the crash and were wearing seatbelts, officials say.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

