W. Va. Attorney General Morrisey diagnosed with COVID-19, pneumonia

Patrick Morrisey
Patrick Morrisey(WDTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has tested positive for the coronavirus, and has also been diagnosed with pneumonia.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office on Monday, Morrisey is currently quarantining at home, where he is receiving breathing and medical treatments after he was diagnosed last week.

“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home. Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised,” Morrisey said in the release. “Keep the faith, West Virginia. As your attorney general, I’m excited to continue fighting to protect our jobs, to keep our people safe and to uphold our constitutional rights. I hope to be back in the office in the very near future.”

