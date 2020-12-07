Advertisement

West Virginia hits new weekly record for virus cases, deaths

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia reported a record high of 6,211 new confirmed coronavirus cases the past week along with 109 deaths.

The virus surge is not abating amid the holiday season and a week before the first vaccine shots are hoped to arrive in the state.

Cases for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 are 18% higher than the previous record set last month. Deaths also hit a record, jumping 15% over the week before.

The state has had a total of at least 841 deaths linked to COVID-19 and 47,242 total confirmed cases.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty got out Tuesday evening, and his owner needs help finding him.
Dusty is found Saturday morning
Map of COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 6, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,880 on Sunday
Adam Armstrong spent close to $15,000 this year.
Local “Santa” buys toys to distribute to his community
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Stuarts Draft Family Pharmacy received the news Friday that they qualified to administer the...
Family Pharmacy prepares for Covid-19 vaccine

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Researchers are testing sewage for COVID in Charlottesville
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Oral health is important, even during a pandemic