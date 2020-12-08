Advertisement

1on1: Legalizing marijuana? Delegate Runion reaction

By Bob Corso
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last month, Governor Northam said it’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia. We hear from Delegate Chris Runion on the issue.

We also hear about his “Coffee with Chris” town halls planned for this month, including this Thursday morning, Dec. 10, in Verona.

· Verona: Thursday, December 10th, Armstrong’s Restaurant, 7:00-8:15am

· Weyers Cave: Friday, December 18th, Valley Pike Farmer’s Market 7:30-9:00am

· Clover Hill: Tuesday, December 29th, Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Department 7:00-8:30pm

For more information, click here:  https://www.facebook.com/chrisrunionforva

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 7, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,817 on Monday
Governor Northam has signed 'Breonna's Law,' which is a measure that will ban police from using...
Gov. Northam signs ‘Breonna’s Law’, banning use of no-knock search warrants in state

Latest News

Last month, Governor Northam said it's time to legalize marijuana in Virginia. We hear from...
1on1: Legalizing marijuana? Delegate Runion reaction
Two trees will lit up in pink and blue outside the main entrance to honor lost babies, as well...
Sentara RMH modifies “Bereavement Tree Services” to honor babies, parents
An HCPS student navigates a Chromebook for virtual learning.
Local school divisions explain the impact of the pandemic on students’ grades
Grant County in red category, pushes school online
Grant County in red category, pushes school online