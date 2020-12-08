1on1: Legalizing marijuana? Delegate Runion reaction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last month, Governor Northam said it’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia. We hear from Delegate Chris Runion on the issue.

We also hear about his “Coffee with Chris” town halls planned for this month, including this Thursday morning, Dec. 10, in Verona.

· Verona: Thursday, December 10th, Armstrong’s Restaurant, 7:00-8:15am

· Weyers Cave: Friday, December 18th, Valley Pike Farmer’s Market 7:30-9:00am

· Clover Hill: Tuesday, December 29th, Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Department 7:00-8:30pm

For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/chrisrunionforva

