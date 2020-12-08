Albemarle County family trying to find package thief

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family says Christmas gifts were snatched right off of the front porch in broad daylight, and now they’re trying to find the package thief.

“We thought the camera would be a great deterrent, but obviously that wasn’t the case and it was pretty brazen. She didn’t notice or didn’t care,” Carlie Rowlands said.

The family say a package containing kids’ gifts was delivered at 2:45 p.m. Friday, November 27. The gifts were gone by 3:30 p.m.

The whole incident was caught on a home security camera. A car is seen pulling in front of the Rowlands’ home on Carrsbrook Drive. A woman gets out of her vehicle, approaches the front porch, and appears to walks away carrying an Amazon package from the home.

“There is somebody paying attention, and maybe it’ll stop the next time somebody thinks about doing that,” Carlie said.

The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) says there have been seven reported thefts specifying packages being stolen since November 1.

ACPD recommends retrieving packages as soon as they arrive, using tracking features to determine when packages are supposed to be delivered, and requesting shipments to be held if you’re leaving town.

The Rowlands have reached out to the police department and are waiting to see if they can find their package before Christmas.

