Augusta Health earns Top General Hospital award from Leapfrog Group

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health announced Tuesday it was named a Top General Hospital nationally by the Leapfrog Group.

According to a press release from Augusta Health, the Leapfrog Group is a “national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.”

The Leapfrog Group’s Top Hospital award was given to 105 hospitals this year, with more than 2,200 hospitals considered for the award, according to the release.

“Being recognized as a Top Hospital is an extraordinary feat and we are honored to recognize Augusta Health this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in the press release. “Despite the extraordinary pressure and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta Health has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to patients and to the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro communities. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”

To learn more about the Leapfrog Grop and 2020′s Top Hospitals, click here.

