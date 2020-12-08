Advertisement

Biden/Harris get Virginia’s electoral votes; Northam’s signing makes it official

Governor Northam signs a document giving Virginia's electoral votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris(Jack Mayer | Governor's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are getting Virginia’s 13 electoral college votes, per an official signing Tuesday by Governor Northam.

“Today, I carried out my duty as required by federal law to sign the Certificate of Ascertainment recognizing a slate of Virginia electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” wrote Northam in a social media post.

The Tuesday deadline set under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the “safe harbor” deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting January 6.

Those votes will elect Biden as the country’s next president to succeed President Donald Trump, beaten in the Novembe election by Biden.

Posted by Governor of Virginia on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

