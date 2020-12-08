Cold today, milder through the week

(WHSV) - More sunshine this week with a gradual increase in temperatures.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Feeling like the teens at times with the breeze. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying cold with highs in the upper 30s for our West Virginia locations, near 40 for the Valley. With the wind it will feel much colder. Increasing clouds late in the day. Gusts 15-25mph at times, up to 40mph possible for the Allegheny mountains.

Another very cold evening with temperatures in the 30s, turning cloudy and more breezy at times. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Very cold to start with morning temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and more breezy at times. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s. However with the breeze at times it will feel much cooler for the day, in addition to the cloud cover. The only area that will see high gusts is across the Allegheny mountains where 30-40mph gusts are possible.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s. Skies becoming clear as the night progresses. Still cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds calming.

THURSDAY: Another cold morning with temperatures still in the 30s to start. A very nice day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures continuing their upward trend. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Calmer winds. A terrific December day. A cold night with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Temperatures on the rise this week (whsv)

FRIDAY: Another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day. Still very pleasant with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but turning more partly cloudy for the afternoon ahead of another system. Pleasant with highs in the mid 50s. This next system looks to be a weaker one and it will bring us a few rain showers Saturday night. At the earliest for the evening, the latest overnight. Overnight lows near 40.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine behind a cold front. Cool early but pleasant for the day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

