COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Kroger Health Release) - Rapid antibody testing is now available at Kroger pharmacies in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Virginia.

The test is designed to inform people if they have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Click here for more information about the Kroger tests.

The tests are available for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes, according to Kroger. People who believe they may have been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”

Kroger Health’s tests are conducted by licensed health professionals, according to the company, using a fingerstick blood sample and the Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The test was authorized by the FDA for emergency use in July and further authorized for more broad point-of-care use in September.

Research is still underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and whether the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity.

Kroger says the test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself.

