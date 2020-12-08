East Rock ready to play when protocols allow

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many high school basketball teams around the Shenandoah Valley held their first official practice of the 2020-2021 season Monday.

At East Rockingham High School, the boys basketball team held its first team workout Monday afternoon. The Eagles, and all other high school basketball teams in Rockingham County, can practice but are currently limited to “non-contact” drills. COVID-19 numbers in the county must improve before teams can take the floor for games. While teams cannot conduct five-on-five drills at the moment, East Rock head coach Carey Keyes says he believes his team will be ready to go when competitions are approved by Rockingham County Public Schools.

“When that day comes and they tell us we can play, we’ll go wherever we need to go the next day and play whoever we need to play,” said Keyes. “That’s kind of the mindset that I have.”

Junior forward Tyler Nickel added: “If we get to play, this is going to be a huge year for us. I have a lot of confidence in our guys so me, it’s just trying to keep everybody up, keep everybody’s heads up, our hope up.”

East Rock is considered to be a state title contender in Class 2. The Eagles are led by Tyler Nickel, a Division I recruit, who has already set VHSL records for scoring. Senior forward Kyle Evick and junior guard Cooper Keyes return as players who saw significant action for the Eagles last season when East Rockingham advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals.

“I think there’s not a person in here who doesn’t think that we have a real shot at winning the state championship this year so if we can get out there and play a full season, I think we have a really good shot at it,” said Evick.

