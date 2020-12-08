Advertisement

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.(Source: US Air Force/Defense Dept via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, has died, according to his official Twitter account. He was 97.

Yeager’s second wife, Victoria, remembered him in the tweet, saying “an incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

Yeager served as a fighter pilot for the Air Force in World War II then began a career as a test pilot after the war. He became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He later served in the Vietnam War before retiring in 1975.

Thanks to the the 1983 film “The Right Stuff,” based on a novel by Tom Wolfe, Yeager became a household name.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-president Ronald Reagan in 1985.

Yeager was born in Myra, West Virginia, in 1923. His first wife, Glennis, with whom he had four children, died in 1990 of ovarian cancer. He remarried in 2003.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 7, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,817 on Monday
Governor Northam has signed 'Breonna's Law,' which is a measure that will ban police from using...
Gov. Northam signs ‘Breonna’s Law’, banning use of no-knock search warrants in state

Latest News

Grant County in red category, pushes school online
Grant County in red category, pushes school online
Space enthusiasts cheer as they gather for a public viewing in Sagamihara, near Tokyo Sunday,...
Capsule with asteroid samples arrives in Japan for research
Avenue of Evergreens at the Blackburn Inn in Staunton
Staunton’s Avenue of Evergreens benefits The MaDee Project
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won