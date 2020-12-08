Advertisement

First snow in the books for the 2020-2021 season

0.75"
0.75"(Doug Urbaniak (Custom credit))
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Even though it wasn’t much, most of the area recorded the first official snow of the 2020-2021 season. We’re even a few days ahead of the average first snow.

The average first snow:

LOCATIONAVERAGE 1ST SNOWFIRST SNOW 2020
BAYARD, WVNOVEMBER 6NOVEMBER 2
MONTEREYNOVEMBER 18NOVEMBER 2
HARRISONBURG/STAUNTON/WOODSTOCKDECEMBER 12DECEMBER 7
CHARLOTTESVILLEDECEMBER 18DECEMBER 7

There’s no rhyme or reason behind the first snow and the rest of the season. Old myths like, “An early snow means a cold and snowy winter” are just that, myths. In fact if you remember back to the October 29th early season Halloween snow in 2011. The area picked up 2-5″ at the end of October and it was one of the mildest winters. In fact the October snow was the biggest snow of the entire winter that year!

It made for a great view early this morning but it just did not last long

There’s also no way to forecast the next snow or when there will be a ‘big’ storm until there’s a storm that’s forming. Until there’s a storm system to watch, there’s no way to say when the next snow will be.

As always you can upload your weather photos to whsv.com or the WHSV weather app. Here are some photos from this morning:

If you didn’t get a chance to see our 2020-2021 winter forecast, here it is:

WHSV Winter Outlook

