First snow in the books for the 2020-2021 season

Even though it wasn't much, most of the area recorded the first official snow of the 2020-2021 season. We're even a few days ahead of the average first snow.

The average first snow:

LOCATION AVERAGE 1ST SNOW FIRST SNOW 2020 BAYARD, WV NOVEMBER 6 NOVEMBER 2 MONTEREY NOVEMBER 18 NOVEMBER 2 HARRISONBURG/STAUNTON/WOODSTOCK DECEMBER 12 DECEMBER 7 CHARLOTTESVILLE DECEMBER 18 DECEMBER 7

There’s no rhyme or reason behind the first snow and the rest of the season. Old myths like, “An early snow means a cold and snowy winter” are just that, myths. In fact if you remember back to the October 29th early season Halloween snow in 2011. The area picked up 2-5″ at the end of October and it was one of the mildest winters. In fact the October snow was the biggest snow of the entire winter that year!

It made for a great view early this morning but it just did not last long

There’s also no way to forecast the next snow or when there will be a ‘big’ storm until there’s a storm that’s forming. Until there’s a storm system to watch, there’s no way to say when the next snow will be.

Here are some photos from this morning:

If you didn't get a chance to see our 2020-2021 winter forecast, here it is:

