Fishersville businesses announce holiday giveaway to give back to the community
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Boutique Real Estate, Inc. and W. Boutros & Co. in Fishersville announced a giveaway to help give back to the community.
According to a post on Boutique Real Estate’s Facebook page, residents could win $1,000 from the giveaway. Boutique Real Estate, Inc. and W. Boutros & Co. will also give away an additional $1,000 to a local charity.
For more information on how to enter the giveaway, click on the Facebook post below.
