Advertisement

Fishersville businesses announce holiday giveaway to give back to the community

(WYMT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Boutique Real Estate, Inc. and W. Boutros & Co. in Fishersville announced a giveaway to help give back to the community.

According to a post on Boutique Real Estate’s Facebook page, residents could win $1,000 from the giveaway. Boutique Real Estate, Inc. and W. Boutros & Co. will also give away an additional $1,000 to a local charity.

For more information on how to enter the giveaway, click on the Facebook post below.

You could win $1,000!! 🌟HOW TO ENTER🌟 Simply do ALL of the following: 🎄 like & share this post 🎄 like both Boutique RE...

Posted by Boutique Real Estate, Inc on Monday, December 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 7, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,817 on Monday
The law prohibits no-knock warrants in Virginia.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signs “Breonna’s Law”

Latest News

File photo of Augusta Correctional Center.
Virginia Dept. of Corrections reports 40 positive COVID-19 cases in offenders, 11 in staff at Augusta Correctional Center
Snow showers early, decreasing clouds, and cold with highs around 40.
Gradual warm up this week
Funeral held for Officer Cassie Johnson.
Funeral held for CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
A view of traffic backups on I-81N from a VDOT traffic camera.
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on I-81N in Augusta Co.