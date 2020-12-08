Advertisement

Fisherville businesses announce holiday giveaway to give back to the community

(WYMT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Boutique Real Estate, Inc. and W. Boutros & Co. in Fishersville announced a giveaway to help give back to the community.

According to a post on Boutique Real Estate’s Facebook page, residents could win $1,000 from the giveaway. Boutique Real Estate, Inc. and W. Boutros & Co. will also give away an additional $1,000 to a local charity.

For more information on how to enter the giveaway, click on the Facebook post below.

You could win $1,000!! 🌟HOW TO ENTER🌟 Simply do ALL of the following: 🎄 like & share this post 🎄 like both Boutique RE...

Posted by Boutique Real Estate, Inc on Monday, December 7, 2020

