Funeral held for CPD Officer Cassie Johnson

Funeral held for Officer Cassie Johnson.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The funeral has been held for a Charleston Police Officer who was shot and killed last week in the line of duty.

Officer Cassie Johnson was honored by several law enforcement agencies, retired officers and members of the public on Tuesday.

The services were held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

She was buried at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Sissonville.

The fallen police officer had a Hero’s Funeral Service.

Officer Johnson died at 4 p.m. Thursday, about 48 hours after she was shot while responding to a call about a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue.

On Friday, WSAZ learned that the suspect, Joshua Phillips is now expected to be charged with first-degree murder, according to city officials. The Charleston Police Department is also exploring all avenues at the state and federal levels to possibly add additional charges.

Phillips is currently being treated at CAMC for injuries he sustained in the exchange of gunfire that killed Johnson.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation of the crime scene and will turn its findings over to the Charleston Police Department for official charges to be filed when Phillips is released from the hospital and can be arraigned.

To read more on our coverage of Officer Johnson, click here.

