Funeral home business deals with COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just as other businesses are adapting to the pandemic, the funeral home business is also adjusting to COVID-19 measures.

The biggest changes are in regards to capacity at services. Religious services are exempt from Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order, but other events such as viewings have to be capped at 25 people.

Stephen Christianson with Hill and Wood Funeral Home says they’ve seen more people start to have direct burials and cremations with future services.

“We have noticed perhaps a trend towards direct cremation and direct burial, but again most of those families I think are planning a service later,” he said. “Families that are spread out aren’t able to gather together and it just means that if not everyone can attend then a lot of families are just opting not to do anything immediately.”

Christianson also said many funeral homes are offering families smaller immediate services with the ability to schedule bigger services at a later date with no additional cost.

