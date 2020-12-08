HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the temperatures continue to drop outside, many do whatever they can to heat their homes and stay warm inside. According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires occur more in the winter compared to any other season. And statistically, the NFPA has found heating equipment is involved in 1 in every 7 of those fires.

Rockingham County Deputy Fire Marshall, Joe Mullens, says, the leading causes of home fires during the winter include: space heaters, heated blankets, fire places and dirty chimneys. And according to Mullens, holiday decorations can also pose a major fire risk.

“Leaving candles unattended, or dried out Christmas trees and the Christmas tree itself catches on fire,” Mullens says. “So we just ask that you blow out the candle if you leave the room, and if you have a live Christmas tree you keep it watered and when it’s dry throw it away.”

Mullens also says you should not overload electrical outlets with holiday lights.

Along with an increase in fires, Rockingham County Fire-Rescue also responds to a higher amount of carbon monoxide poisoning calls in the winter. Mullens says everyone with gas appliances in their home needs to have a working carbon monoxide alarm. It is also crucial you have smoke alarms in your home. Mullens says both types of alarms should be checked every month to make sure they work properly, and should be replaced every 10 years.

