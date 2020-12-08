Advertisement

Home fires occur more in the Winter compared to any other season

The NFPA has found heating equipment is involved in 1 in every 7 of Winter home fires.
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.
The mother and her two daughters were home at the time.(Gray tv)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the temperatures continue to drop outside, many do whatever they can to heat their homes and stay warm inside. According to the National Fire Protection Association, home fires occur more in the winter compared to any other season. And statistically, the NFPA has found heating equipment is involved in 1 in every 7 of those fires.

Rockingham County Deputy Fire Marshall, Joe Mullens, says, the leading causes of home fires during the winter include: space heaters, heated blankets, fire places and dirty chimneys. And according to Mullens, holiday decorations can also pose a major fire risk.

“Leaving candles unattended, or dried out Christmas trees and the Christmas tree itself catches on fire,” Mullens says. “So we just ask that you blow out the candle if you leave the room, and if you have a live Christmas tree you keep it watered and when it’s dry throw it away.”

Mullens also says you should not overload electrical outlets with holiday lights.

Along with an increase in fires, Rockingham County Fire-Rescue also responds to a higher amount of carbon monoxide poisoning calls in the winter. Mullens says everyone with gas appliances in their home needs to have a working carbon monoxide alarm. It is also crucial you have smoke alarms in your home. Mullens says both types of alarms should be checked every month to make sure they work properly, and should be replaced every 10 years.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
VDH announces new contact tracing, quarantine protocols for COVID-19
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
ACSO: Missing Staunton woman’s car found in Nelson Co.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of December 7, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,817 on Monday
The law prohibits no-knock warrants in Virginia.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signs “Breonna’s Law”

Latest News

A photo of the inside of Horizons Edge Sports Campus.
Horizons Edge Sports Campus hosts toy, winter clothing drive
Fisherville businesses announce holiday giveaway to give back to the community
NBC29 File.
Funeral home business deals with COVID-19 restrictions
Protests in downtown Richmond.
Officers face 2 more misdemeanors stemming from protests