Horizons Edge Sports Campus hosts toy, winter clothing drive

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Horizon Edge Sports Campus, along with the Sampson Family Foundation, Shenandoah Valley United and Camp Horizons, is hosting a toy drive until Dec. 17.

According to a statement from Horizon Edge Sports Campus, the organizations are collecting new toys, as well as winter clothing items, for families throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

This year, the toy drive will be held at Horizons Edge Sports Campus, located at 325 Cornerstone Lane in Harrisonburg.

Their goal is to bring joy to children who may not otherwise have received toys or clothing this holiday season.

Donations will be collected at Horizons Edge Sports Campus or a partnering location until Dec. 17. According to the statement, those partnering locations are:

Sampson Family Foundation - 2040 Deyerle Ave., Suite 106, Harrisonburg, VA

R.S. Monger & Sons - 265 Chesapeake Ave., Harrisonburg, VA

Salon Eleven - 185 S. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA

Horizons Edge Sports Campus - 325 Cornerstone Lane, Harrisonburg, VA

State Farm - 9 Killdeer Lane, Dayton, VA

Legacy Surgery: Oral, Facial & Dental Implant Specialists - 2071 Pro Point Lane, Harrisonburg, VA

Allstate - 167 N Liberty St Suite D, Harrisonburg, VA

Camp Horizons - 3586 Horizons Way, Harrisonburg, VA

Blueline Architecture Firm - 126 W Bruce St Suite 102, Harrisonburg, VA

Valley Fitness - 381 Lucy Dr, Harrisonburg, VA

Asian Nails - 182 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg, VA

Bank of James - 1391 S High St Suite A, Harrisonburg, VA

Medicap Pharmacy - 1851 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA

Victory Worship Center - 200 Hammond Ln, Staunton, VA

Midas - 282 University Blvd, Harrisonburg, VA

For more information, contact DeVeta Webb at info@horizonsedva.com or 540-340-3343.

