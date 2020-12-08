Local school divisions explain the impact of the pandemic on students’ grades

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country, schools are seeing more students are failing classes as a fall semester like no other continues. Some school divisions reported seeing the number of students failing classes doubling, and even tripling.

Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said the county has seen comparable numbers.

“You typically see that the more barriers there are, the more change in an environment, it can really impact the student,” Scheikl said.

Dr. Scheikl said they saw many students struggling the first few weeks of the semester, but teachers adapted quickly and made changes to instruction and modified their expectations.

He said teachers reduced schoolwork, they acknowledged what was and what was not working in a remote or virtual classroom, and even changed grading policies.

“What we decided to do, for one, was count the second half of the semester as 60 percent of the grade and the first half as 40 percent. We also said we were going to set the floor for assignments at 40 percent,” Scheikl said. “It’s the zeros that oftentimes put you so far behind that you can’t catch up regardless of what you do.”

Scheikl said he believes by the end of the semester in January they will see an improvement compared to the beginning of the year.

Like Rockingham County, Harrisonburg City Public Schools was also seeing many students failing at least one class toward the beginning of the school year.

“That number has dropped significantly, in part because of the virtual learning center, but also because I think everybody has kind of done their part to bridge the gap,” Patrick Lintner, the Chief Academic Officer at HCPS, said.

Lintner said HCPS was able to learn a lot about its students and their needs during the pandemic school year, but across the board, they’ve seen students in all grade levels struggle.

“There are students who are successful in every age group and students in every age group for whom this is a very significant challenge,” Lintner said.

Lintner said on Tuesday, the Harrisonburg City School Board be presented a return to school plan to get more students back into the classroom and identify students who have identified the need to be in-person.

He said the school board members previously approved a maximum of 30 percent of students were allowed in-person, and as of now, they only have about 15 percent in the buildings.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.