Sentara RMH modifies “Bereavement Tree Services” to honor babies, parents

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For over 30 years, Sentara RMH has held a Bereavement Tree Service at the hospital on the first Monday of December to honor parents who have lost a baby, either to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

In the past, the main lobby at the hospital showcased a 15 foot Christmas tree, which displayed ornaments that parents and families could hang in memory of their lost child.

Nancy Shomo, the coordinator of bereavement services at Sentara RMH, said every year that Christmas tree was filled with beautiful ornaments, and brought together families for a special event year after year.

Because of COVID-19, the hospital was forced to cancel the event this year. Instead, you might notice two trees lit up in pink and blue outside the main entrance to honor lost babies, as well as support parents and families.

“We did not want this to go by the wayside,” Shomo said. “We wanted to let families know that we are thinking of them, that we are holding them in our hearts, and we appreciate that this is a tough time of year.”

Shomo said she hopes they can gather next holiday season for an extra special celebration.

If you or someone you know is struggling with perinatal grief, you can contact Nancy Shomo at (540)564-5118.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.