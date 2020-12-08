Advertisement

Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors begins process of appointing new supervisor

Baker said this is not the first time a supervisor needed to appointed due to a death.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors met for the first time since the death of Dick Neese, the chairman of the board, who died in a car crash on I-81 Thanksgiving weekend.

As the board continues to mourn the loss of their friend, steps in the process of appointing a new supervisor began.

“I sat next to Dick for almost, oh my goodness gracious, probably close to all the years that I’ve served in my 14 years,” Steve Baker, Vice Chairman of the board, said. “He’s a very close friend, you know, just a great great person and I’m very very saddened. We worked very well and I’m almost speechless.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Baker served as the chairman for the board but he said a new chairman will officially be chosen in January as the board normally operates.

“We always appoint someone new when we start over in the new year,” Baker said. “It’ll be a new process to see who will be voted on by the existing six members to chairs the group.”

The board will make recommendations to the county administrator who will help narrow down applicants. Baker said a new supervisor for District 1 should be chosen before the beginning of 2021.

