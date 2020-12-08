Advertisement

Show us your holiday light displays!

Christmas Light Displays
Christmas Light Displays(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
With the holidays quickly approaching, we are inviting members of our local communities to submit photos of your house or neighborhood’s holiday light displays!

Be sure to add a street or community name to your photo’s description (if you’re comfortable with doing so) so others can drive by and look at the lights in person.

Feel free to add your own photos below, or by clicking here and uploading your photos to “Local Holiday Lights.”

Then scroll through and enjoy some holiday lights!

